Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 24,376 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 91,092 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMSI opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $243.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

