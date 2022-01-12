Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter worth $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 188.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 146.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter worth $92,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 in the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

