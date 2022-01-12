Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,544 Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. Research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

