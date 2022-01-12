Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,029 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter worth about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Alteryx by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $186,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $540,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $54.88 and a one year high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.10.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.