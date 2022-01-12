Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

