Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

