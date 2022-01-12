Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,669,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,282 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $573,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 56,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,979. The company has a market cap of $136.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.