Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $106,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 65,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.