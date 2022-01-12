Raze Network (RAZE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and $1.49 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061530 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00078951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.68 or 0.07656399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,636.02 or 1.00067797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,253,410 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

