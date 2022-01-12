Realty Income Co. to Issue Feb 22 Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a feb 22 dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 171.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.78. 22,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,389. The company has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.