Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tivity Health (TVTY)

Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/7/2022 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/7/2022 – Tivity Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

1/5/2022 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $30.00.

1/5/2022 – Tivity Health had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $30.00.

Tivity Health stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92.

Get Tivity Health Inc alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 163.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.