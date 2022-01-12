Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 6,500.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RBGLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,840.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

