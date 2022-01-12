ReddCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,309.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 12th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $30.82 million and approximately $62,309.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,588.49 or 0.99977147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00091211 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00324658 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.02 or 0.00454190 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00141031 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008343 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007685 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000891 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.