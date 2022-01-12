Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. Redpanda Earth has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $216,438.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00062450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.38 or 0.07702918 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,600.04 or 0.99973081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00069645 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

