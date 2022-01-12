Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Down 0.5%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

