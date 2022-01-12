Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EOG Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $8.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $102.20 on Monday. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $102.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after acquiring an additional 430,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after buying an additional 216,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

