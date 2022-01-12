Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

VRCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 30,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $283,717.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

