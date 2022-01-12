Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EastGroup Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for EastGroup Properties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.60.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $210.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.08. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.