Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.