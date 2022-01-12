Reviewing CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and City Office REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust 19.08% 15.68% 3.71% City Office REIT 31.50% 15.56% 4.57%

79.8% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of City Office REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of City Office REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Office REIT has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CatchMark Timber Trust and City Office REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 City Office REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%. City Office REIT has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 13.95%. Given CatchMark Timber Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CatchMark Timber Trust is more favorable than City Office REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and City Office REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 4.07 -$17.51 million $0.45 19.31 City Office REIT $160.84 million 5.48 $4.53 million $1.02 19.82

City Office REIT has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City Office REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. City Office REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City Office REIT pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City Office REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

City Office REIT beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.