Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE RVLV opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

