Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.43.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
NYSE RVLV opened at $55.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33.
In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $3,789,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 626,652 shares of company stock valued at $48,203,564. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
