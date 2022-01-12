Revomon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.18 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 12th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $1.18 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00061225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00077690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.50 or 0.07652201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,407.32 or 0.99553749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

