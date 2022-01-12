Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.23

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.14, with a volume of 2352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.86.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth $240,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.