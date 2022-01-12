Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $920.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarus Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.