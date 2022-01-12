Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 113,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,388,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,583,000 after acquiring an additional 98,406 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

