Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after purchasing an additional 83,824 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

