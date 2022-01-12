Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $693,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.51. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

