Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock worth $10,089,007. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $131.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

