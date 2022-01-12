Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $23.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

