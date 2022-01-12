Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 12,258 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 528,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 108,229 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 462,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 559,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 99.3% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 992,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 494,589 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

