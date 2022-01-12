Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,429 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TowneBank worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN stock opened at $33.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.09. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.