Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.22.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

