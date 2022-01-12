Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target Increased to C$49.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCH. National Bankshares upgraded Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$41.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.05. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$46.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

