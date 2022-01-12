Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $713.21

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 713.21 ($9.68) and traded as high as GBX 744.80 ($10.11). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 740.80 ($10.06), with a volume of 1,259,991 shares changing hands.

RMV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.83) to GBX 753 ($10.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 754.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 713.21.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £2,140,563.58 ($2,905,610.94).

About Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

