RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

REDU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.