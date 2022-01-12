RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.
REDU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.45. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
RISE Education Cayman Company Profile
