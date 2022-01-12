RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RFM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

