RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RFM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,859. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

