Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Rivian in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 134.64.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of RIVN opened at 83.55 on Tuesday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 75.13 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 110.94.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.