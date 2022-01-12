Robert W. Baird Lowers NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) to Neutral

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $123.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $79.58 and a 1-year high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $1,099,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,200 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.