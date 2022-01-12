Robert W. Baird Trims Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price to $83.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average is $83.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -154.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 633.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

