Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,408 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 155,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,269. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

