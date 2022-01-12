Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,557 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,878,000 after buying an additional 6,808,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after buying an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,241,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,340,000 after buying an additional 1,728,348 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,994,000 after buying an additional 1,488,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,521. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $54.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.