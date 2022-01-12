Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,341,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

