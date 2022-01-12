Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 22133653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOOD. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,683 shares of company stock worth $13,007,901.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

