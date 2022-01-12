Rocket Vault Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00078554 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.70 or 0.07565612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,582.52 or 0.99904871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00067795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

