Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s share price rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 13,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,698,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

ENVX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

