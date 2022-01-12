Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank set a C$80.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.86.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$62.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.44. The company has a market cap of C$31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.55. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of C$54.69 and a 1-year high of C$67.59.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

