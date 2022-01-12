Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.85. 44,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,878. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.55. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

