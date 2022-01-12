Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

