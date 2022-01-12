Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 4,559 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $226.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.30 and a 200-day moving average of $245.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

