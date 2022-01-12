Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 555 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.1% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth $50,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 25.8% during the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 89,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,320. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

